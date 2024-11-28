Nick Cannon admits how ‘busy’ festive season is with his kids

Nick Cannon has a hectic holiday season planned.

With Christmas right around the corner and Thanksgiving taking place today, November 28, in America, Nick has a busy schedule ahead of him with his children.

The Masked Singer host is a dad to 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; and seven-year-old Golden Sagon, three-year-old Powerful Queen and two-year-old Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

The TV star is also a dad to 3-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as two-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick shares two-year-old Legendary Love with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and two-year-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Canon also shares two children with Alyssa Scott – one-year-old Halo Marie and a late son named Zen who tragically passed away at 5 months old in December 2021.

In an interview with People, Cannon opened up about how busy he is at this time of year when trying to spend time with all of his little ones.

The 44-year-old explained, “It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving”.

Nick went on to reveal that he has “a bunch of dinners” that he has “got to go to”.

“I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specialises in certain things – some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey”.

“So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like”, Nick added.

Nick went on to share an insight into the charity work he does during the festive season as well as being present with his children.

“The best part about any holiday is to be able to be of service. And that's what I feel like life is really about”.

“When you can get to a space where you have more fun being of service and doing for others, I think that's when you reach the zenith of what life is all about”.