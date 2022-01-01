New Year resolutions: expectation vs reality (’cause who needs ’em)

The New Year is here and with that come many, many promises we make ourselves. While we may manage to keep some, let’s be honest, many we do not! Here are the expectations and realities of making those resolutions!

1. Eating healthy

Expectation: “I am going to eat salad all day and look like a VS Angel by summer”

Reality: “There’s only like five Roses left, sure I may as well finish the box and get it OUT of the house”

2. Being Organised

Expectation: “I am going to keep my room spotless and write everything in my new diary”

Reality: “WHERE is my stupid red dress *rummaging through piles of clothes on the floor*?! How is it that time already?! Oh Gawwwd”

3. Getting Fit

Expectation: “I am going to run 3 miles every single day”

Reality: “I might just walk actually and do it every second night”

4. Broadening horizons

Expectation: “I am going to join a book club and meet lots of new people”

Reality: “Oh CRAP it’s Thursday already?! Quick open the Wikipedia page for Jane Eyre!”

5. Financial maturity

Expectation: “I am going to start saving so much this year. I do not need frivolous things”

Reality: “I’ve been thinking about this for a whole three hours now and…those shoes would be an investment for my career. And nights out"