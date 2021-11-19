New research shows that all we want for Christmas is to support local!

SuperValu has today published research examining consumer trends in the lead up to Christmas. The research (carried out by RED C and Shoptalk) takes a deep dive into shopping habits, Christmas spending and how we’re feeling towards the festive season this year.

Irish people feel that supporting local businesses is more important than ever this year with a firm message from almost 3 in 5* saying they will make a conscious decision to shop Irish and support local producers more this Christmas than they did last Christmas, due to the impact of Covid on their businesses.

Following another year of uncertainty, the key findings show that this Christmas shoppers will seek out locally produced gifts and food. 80% feel shopping local and supporting local producers has become a bigger priority this year than ever as its importance has been magnified by the Covid pandemic.

Digging deeper into the importance of shopping Irish, over three quarters+ of people claim to shop local to support the local economy, local jobs, Irish brands and businesses, with 2 in 3 (66%)* consumers feeling better about their purchases when buying local and Irish products as 87% + look out for Guaranteed Irish labels.

The same can be said when it comes to shopping in the food aisles. As a nation we want to eat home grown foods with 82%+ saying they intend to buy more local and Irish produce this Christmas. 66%* of those surveyed said they feel better about their purchasing decisions when they buy Irish and local and as nearly 2 in 5* plan to stock up on groceries early this Christmas, 46%+ said they will consciously buy more Irish groceries this year.

It was found that people are shopping early, spending more on food and drink and treating themselves to more luxurious items than in previous years. The research shows that consumers are feeling quietly more confident that Christmas will be a little more “normal” this year.

When we start planning for Christmas is different in every household, but we can confirm that 1 in 2+ people have already started their Christmas shopping, with the majority of these having started way back in October! 88%+ of these early shoppers have started buying presents but the dinner still comes front and centre. Turkey is still the main ingredient for the Christmas dinner of the majority of shoppers, with 63%+ citing it as their essential main dish.

Commenting on the findings, SuperValu’s Retail Marketing Manager, Shane Lynch said “It’s clear that shopping local has become a bigger priority this year than ever and there’s an abundance of reasons why – as not only can you actively support your community, help get the economy back on track, and keep Irish-owned businesses alive, but it also benefits the environment, reduces waste, and your carbon footprint – and, last but not least, it’s a lot more fun. At SuperValu we will continue to play a major role in supporting local and Irish producers, helping our customers to do so in turn”

Get your order in early with SuperValu, where online shopping slots are now open for collection and delivery up until as late as Christmas week.