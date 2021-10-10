New research – 60% of adults are concerned about contracting the flu

With people across Ireland returning to work, school and commuting this month, Boots has announced that their Winter Flu vaccination Service has commenced for the 21’/22’ season whereby pharmacies nationwide and customers can now book their appointment at boots.ie/flu. The vaccination service is free for persons for whom vaccination is recommended by the HSE such as persons over the age of 65 or anyone over the age of 18 within at-risk groups.

New research conducted on behalf of Boots Ireland has revealed 6 in 10 adults (60%) claim that they are concerned about contracting the flu since the arrival of COVID-19. While levels of concern are quite consistent across age groups, almost 3 in 10 (28%) adults claim that they are more concerned now than they were before COVID-19 about contracting the flu.

Meanwhile, two thirds (67%) of adults claim that they are likely to get the flu vaccine this year. Those aged 65 and older, are more likely to claim that they are likely to get the flu vaccine this year (84%), with those aged 18-44 significantly less likely to claim that they are very likely to get the flu vaccine this year.

Almost 6 in 10 (57%) adults claim that they would be open to receiving both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if needed. This rises to 69% in adults aged 55-64.

Commenting at the launch of the service, Caoimhe McCauley, Chief Pharmacist at Boots said, “The seasonal flu vaccine is considered the best protection against the flu, the complications that can arise from it and further spread of the virus in the community. Annual vaccination is recommended because the virus is constantly changing and it is the best way to reduce your chance of contracting the flu year to year. Our Winter Flu Vaccination Service at Boots is a simple and convenient way to help protect against the flu.”

Caoimhe McCauley, Chief Pharmacist at Boots

Our consistent safety measures and processes ensure the experience for customers and colleagues is as safe as possible when someone comes in for their flu vaccination or another pharmacy service.

For the Winter Flu Vaccination Service, prior to their appointment, customers will be asked to read key information online and customers will also be asked to fill out a consultation form online.

The flu vaccine is recommended for certain groups including: Healthcare workers, those aged 65 or over, people with long term medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, liver disease, respiratory disease or immunosuppression, carers and household contacts of patients with long term medical conditions and pregnant women. More information is available at www.hse.ie/eng/health/immunisation/pubinfo/flu-vaccination/about-the-vaccine/.

This year all children aged between 2 and 17 years of age will be eligible for a free flu vaccination and Boots will provide a Winter Flu Vaccination Service for Children – see boots.ie/vaccinations/flu-children for more information.