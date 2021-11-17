New Monday Haircare is a game changer!

New brand Monday is here to change that by giving the start of the week a new look and smoothing out those misconceptions. Why should Friday have all the fun?

Monday is the brainchild of New Zealand entrepreneur and beauty enthusiast Jaimee Lupton, who was inspired to create a range of products that provide the benefits of salon quality formulations to all shoppers, no matter their story.

The Monday range launches with four targeted ranges, each with a shampoo and conditioner featuring premium formulations with a focus on natural ingredients such as jojoba oil, shea butter and ginger root extract, ensuring quick absorption of the formulation into hair follicles; keeping the hair healthy, soft and shiny. Monday avoids SLS and parabens without compromising on the wash experience. The range has a product for every hair need (each with an RRP of €8.50).

Volume: Shampoo & Conditioner for thin and lifeless hair

Gentle: Shampoo & Conditioner for delicate hair and scalps

Moisture: Shampoo & Conditioner for dry and damaged hair

Smooth: Shampoo & Conditioner for frizzy and dull hair

At the heart of the brand is an awareness of animals and the environment. Being cruelty-free is one of Monday’s core values; the range is proudly PETA-approved and vegan.

Monday is committed to reducing waste and social responsibility. The bottles are made with recyclable HDPE plastic and pumps are made with 100% recyclable plastic. The distinctive square shape is not just aesthetic – these bottles can be packed much tighter and more efficiently to distributors. All of the labelling on pack is screen-printed straight onto the surface to avoid any glue residue left behind.

The Monday brand is now available in Tesco, www.Millies.ie and all good pharmacies nationwide.