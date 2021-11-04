New Irish clothing store stocks ethically made kids gifts

Síológ is an independent online baby and children’s clothing store that brings together premium ethically made clothing for babies and kids, all sourced from Irish brands. All their products are hand selected from brands that value sustainability and ethical production values.

Founded by Dublin 8-based mum of twin girls Susan Grant, Síológ was set up with the aim of making it easier to shop sustainably for babies and kids while supporting a range of premium Irish brands under one roof.

Síológ is the Irish word for 'seedling', representing our ever-growing babies and children but also evoking the natural world and the planet that we so urgently need to protect.

With their new "Welcome to the World" baby gift boxes, you can greet a new arrival with a curated selection of gorgeous products while also supporting Irish business. These beautifully presented gift boxes are made from ecofriendly materials and are ready to send straight to friends and family worldwide. We love that the boxes can be personalised with baby's name for an extra special touch.

For added feel-good factor, Síológ donate 1% of all their sales to Laura Lynn Hospice and they plant a tree for every Welcome to the World gift box sold. What’s not to love?

The products are not just ethically made but gorgeous too. Shop online at www.siolog.ie