New double decker pizzas from Iceland

Iceland Ireland has launched the ultimate pizza lovers taste sensation – double decker pizzas. Perfect for that much needed winter comfort food fix, the Double Decker Pepperoni Pizza (€4.50, 699g) and Double Decker BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (€4.50, 704g) are sure to hit the spot every time. This must-have pizza sensation is available now in-store now across all 27 stores nationwide.

Providing the perfect takeaway experience for family treats and get togethers, the doubled-up pizzas feature two thin and crispy bases, which are then sandwiched together with sauce and loaded with the tastiest of toppings.

Pepperoni pizza fans will most definitely want a pizza-the-action with Iceland Ireland’s Double Decker Pepperoni Pizza (€4.50, 699g), which features lashings of sweet chilli sauce crammed between two thin and crispy bases and a top deck that is loaded with creamy mozzarella and lots of flavoursome pepperoni.

Iceland’s Double Decker BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza (€4.50, 704g) is a classic, tried and tested flavour combination with the ultimate comfort food twist. Its stacked bases are slathered with garlic butter and smothered in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce before finally being topped in mozzarella, big chunks of chicken breast and strips of sizzling bacon.

Iceland Ireland Double Decker Pizzas are available now across all 27 stores nationwide.