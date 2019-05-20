Conspiracy theory claims Solange is actually Beyoncé’s daughter

We've heard some crazy conspiracy theories in our day (Fake Paul McCartney, Cloned Avril Lavigne etc), but this one takes the cake.

A new claim which has been circulating online is suggesting that Beyoncé Knowles gave birth to Solange as a teenager, and is actually 45-years-old.

This would mean that the iconic singer was pregnant at roughly age 12 or 13, and the baby was raised by her parents as her sister. It also means that Queen Bey is seven years older than she claims to be.

The strange theory implies that Bey has rolled back the time on her age, and was born in 1974 instead of 1981. Solange is 32-years-old, and was born in 1986, so is five years younger than her world-famous older sis.

Beyoncé's given date of birth is September 4, 1981, meaning she would have been too young to have given birth to Solange. An online post was started by someone who claims to have worked at Bey's Columbia record label for four years.

The age-change rumours also assert that Beyoncé's cousin confirmed the Solange claim. The (insane) post stated: "Beyonce's precise birthdate is 9/4/1974.

"I saw a picture of her driver's licence that was on my manager's computer once don't ask how." (Oh, we're definitely asking how…) "Beyonce and Solange are both teenaged mothers, I do not know the paternity of Solange."

The post continues, writing: "I have heard many crazy things while working at Columbia for four years. The Beyonce stuff a close relative of hers told me so I am more prone to believe that.

"Bey's cousin told me Beyonce's daughter is Solange and she said it to me in confidence after the topic of teenage pregnancies came up. She is not the sarcastic type either so I doubt she would make something up that is so scandalous about her own cousin."

"If the story was true, it would make Beyonce a grandmother as Solange gave birth to a son, Daniel, when she was 18."

Actress Gabrielle Union claimed that herself and Beyonce have been friends "since we were teenagers", but Union is 46-years-old. If she was truly nine years older than Bey, they never would have been teens at the same time.

This comment has been one of the reasons why rumours were sparked, but we're not buying it. The lack of evidence is pretty ridiculous, but we can't help but be entertained by the theory. What do you gals think?

Feature image: okayplayer.com