New (aroma) Rules: Dua Lipa is YSL Beauty’s new fragrance ambassador

Fashion icon, Grammy-award winner, pop star and most streamed female artist in the world and now YSL Ambassador. It's been quite the year for Dua Lipa, and it's about to get bigger.

Legendary fashion house Yves Saint Laurent Beauté have just announced that the singer is the new ambassador for their feminine fragrance, which will be released in September.

Pop music's bold new voice has made quite the splash since releasing her eponymous debut album in 2017. The London-born artist has been breaking records ever since.

Hailed as a 'Next Generation Leader' by Time magazine, winner of not one but TWO Grammy awards and three Brit awards and beholder of tens of millions of social media followers; success follows Lipa around.

We're all more than familiar with her female empowerment anthem New Rules, which now has over a billion views on YouTube (she's the youngest woman to have achieved this), and now we can smell unreal while blasting her tunes too.

YSL Beauté stated their pride in welcoming Dua Lipa to the YSL family for their new fragrance, citing her edgy and sultry beauty, ultra-cool personality and powerful looks as inspiration.

The fashion house love Dua's liberated attitude, fierce brand of freedom and sensuality, saying that she's perfect to express the fiery legacy of Yves Saint Laurent. We'd have to agree.

Dua asserted how delighted she is to be starting a campaign and collaboration with YSL;

“I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness.

"I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do, and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind Yves Saint Laurent new fragrance.”

Stephan Bezy, International General Manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, commented on the new celebrity ambassador:

“The voice of her generation, Dua Lipa embodies the values of independence and freedom which have always been part of Yves Saint Laurent’s DNA.

"It is a great honour to collaborate with such a young and talented artist for our new feminine fragrance."

Feature image: Instagram/@dualipa