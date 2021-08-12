New 9-cal jelly pots multipacks land in your nearest supermarket!

Chivers, Ireland’s number one jelly brand, has been a family favourite in Ireland since 1932 and now, for the first time, one of their most loved products, Chivers 9 cal Jelly Pots, are available in a Strawberry or Raspberry Multipack, containing four single pots.

We love a treat and these Chivers 9 cal Jelly Pots are the perfect low-cal snack. They are great for picnics, lunch boxes or hiding in your handbag, they’re super convenient and fit into your lifestyle, at only 9 calories per pot. They’re great on their own or spruced up with tasty toppings.

Made in Ireland, Chivers 9 cal jelly pots are available in two favourite flavours – Strawberry or Raspberry.

The Chivers 9 cal jelly pot range are available individually in 7 delicious flavours, in major retailers nationwide.