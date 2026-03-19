Neutrogena’s new Collagen Bank range is all about ‘skinvesting’

Here's a fun fact to spiral about on your commute: from your mid-twenties onwards, you're losing roughly one percent of your collagen every year. Every single year. While you're out there paying rent and pretending to understand pension contributions, your skin is quietly staging its own slow-motion heist. Cheers to that.

The culprit? Mostly the sun. Which feels personally victimising given how rarely we even see it in Ireland. But UVA rays don't care whether you're on a beach in Portugal or walking to Centra in the drizzle. They're working away, breaking down collagen like it's their actual job.

Neutrogena has launched a new range called Collagen Bank, and the name alone appeals to my anxious-millennial brain. The concept is "skinvesting" (their word, not mine, but I like it!). The idea being: rather than trying to reverse damage later, you protect what you've got now. Prevention over panic-buying expensive serums at 45.

What's actually in the range?

There are three products, all built around something called Micro-peptide Technology. The peptides are apparently two times smaller than many leading anti-ageing peptides, which means they can get more than 10 surface layers deep. In plain terms? They're not just sitting on top of your face doing nothing. They're getting in there.

The range targets early signs of collagen decline. We're talking dullness, uneven texture, fine lines, and that subtle loss of firmness you might be noticing but can't quite name. The clinical results are actually decent: 95% of users reported firmer-looking skin, 87% saw improvement in visible lines, 84% noticed better texture, and 82% reported improved glow.

Collagen Bank Moisturiser with SPF30 for daily skin protection.

First up is the Collagen Bank SPF 30 Moisturiser (€29.99). It's lightweight, non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and won't leave a white cast or clog your pores. For anyone whose morning routine needs to be quick and efficient (so… everyone?), this doubles as your SPF and your moisturiser. The sun is the number one collagen-depleting aggressor, apparently, so blocking it makes sense as step one.

Collagen Bank Moisturiser with micro-peptide technology for skincare.

Then there's the Collagen Bank Moisturiser (also €29.99), which skips the SPF but adds Bakuchiol. If you've heard of Bakuchiol but never quite understood what it does, it's essentially a plant-based antioxidant that helps defend against environmental stressors and visible signs of early ageing. It's been developed with dermatologists and works across all skin types and tones.

Collagen Bank Reviving Eye Gel Cream targets the delicate eye area.

Finally, there's the Collagen Bank Reviving Eye Gel Cream (€26.99). This one's a silky gel texture that layers well under makeup. It tackles five things at once: dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, elasticity, and texture. It combines the Micro-peptide Technology with Niacinamide and a plant-based retinol alternative. If your under-eyes are giving "I stayed up until 2am watching reality TV and then couldn't sleep because I was thinking about work", this might help.

Why starting early actually matters

Look, nobody wants to be told to start anti-ageing routines in their twenties. It feels a bit dramatic. But the science here is fairly straightforward. You lose collagen gradually, so protecting it early means you've got more of it later. It's less about chasing youth and more about not having to play catch-up in ten years.

Anthony Dunn, Neutrogena's UK and Ireland Marketing Director, put it this way: "We're witnessing a profound shift in how consumers approach skincare, moving from reactive treatments to proactive preservation. More and more people are understanding the long-term benefits of 'skin-vesting' in their skin early."

Eight years of research went into developing this technology, apparently. For under thirty quid per product, it's not asking you to remortgage.

Where to get it

The Collagen Bank range is available in pharmacies nationwide. So your next trip to grab paracetamol and a meal deal could also be a skincare haul. Multi-tasking at its finest.

Whether you're a skincare obsessive or someone who only remembers moisturiser exists when their face feels tight, this range is designed to slot into your routine without too much effort. SPF in the morning, regular moisturiser whenever, eye cream before bed (or before you go out, it works under makeup). Simple.

Your future self might thank you. Or at the very least, won't resent you for ignoring the collagen memo.