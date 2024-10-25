Netflix unveils trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas movie

We finally have a trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s latest Christmas movie!

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that they have produced a brand-new Christmas film with Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan, titled Our Little Secret.

Now, ahead of its release next month, the streaming giant has released their official trailer for Our Little Secret, which can be viewed below:

In their logline for Our Little Secret, Netflix teases: “Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

Alongside Lindsay Lohan, the film will also feature a range of stars including Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding and Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth.

Following the release of the Our Little Secret trailer, many Netflix fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions so far.

“Such an iconic cast, I’m so ready to watch this movie,” one viewer penned on Instagram.

“THE QUEEN IS BACK,” another exclaimed.

“Nothing like a LiLo holiday romcom,” a third fan added.

Lindsay Lohan made her Christmas film debut with Netflix last year, when she starred in Falling For Christmas. She also played the leading role in the Ireland-based romantic comedy Irish Wish, which was released on Netflix in March of this year.

On October 3, the producers behind Netflix announced that Lindsay and her Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert will both be delivering festive films with the streaming service this Christmas.

Lacey will feature in Hot Frosty, which follows her character Kathy as she discovers that her snowman creation has magically turned into a handsome man.

Our Little Secret will premiere on Netflix on November 27.