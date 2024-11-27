Netflix unveils thrilling first trailer for Squid Game season two

We finally have a trailer for Squid Game season two!

In August of this year, Netflix announced that the second season of their hit Korean thriller will be released on December 26.

The streaming service also confirmed that they have renewed Squid Game for a third season, but that it will be its last.

Now, ahead of the long-awaited return of Squid Game, fans of the record-breaking series have been treated to a trailer for season two, which can be viewed below:

“Let the new games begin. SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26,” the team behind Squid Game penned in their caption.

Following the trailer’s release, many Squid Game fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“I just know this season will be intense. Can't wait to watch it,” one viewer responded on Instagram.

“Dec 26 is too far away! Just release it all now,” another exclaimed.

‘Can’t wait to be traumatised again,” a third fan joked.

Netflix’s logline for season two of Squid Game reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.”

They add: “Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Following Squid Game’s premiere in 2021, the show’s director, writer and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed that season three will be its last.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he penned in August.