Netflix unveils launch date & first look at Celebrity Bear Hunt

We finally have a first look at Celebrity Bear Hunt!

On March 14, Netflix surprised viewers when they announced that they had commissioned a new reality competition series, titled Celebrity Bear Hunt. The series would be presented by ITV broadcaster Holly Willoughby, and would also star survival expert Bear Grylls.

Now, the streaming giant has given fans a first look at Celebrity Bear Hunt, and they have also revealed its premiere date!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to announce that Celebrity Bear Hunt will air early in the new year.

Alongside an official portrait of Holly and Bear, they penned: “Can 12 celebrities survive being hunted in the Costa Rican jungle by Bear Grylls? Hosted by Holly Willoughby, Celebrity Bear Hunt arrives 5 February 2025, only on Netflix.”

Fans have yet to be told which celebrities will be appearing in the upcoming eight-part series, but Netflix has already given a written description of what viewers can expect.

Credit: Tom Dymond / Netflix

In their official logline for Celebrity Bear Hunt. Netflix writes: “Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls. Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive?”

They add: “As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show.”

Credit: Tom Dymond / Netflix

Celebrity Bear Hunt marks the first time that Holly Willoughby has collaborated with Netflix. The TV presenter took a break from broadcasting for several months last year, following her shock departure from This Morning in October 2023. Holly still continues to co-host Dancing On Ice and revived gameshow You Bet with Stephen Mulhern.