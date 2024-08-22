Netflix thrills fans with new look into Heartstopper season three

Netflix has shared another glimpse into Heartstopper season three!

Earlier this year, the streaming giant confirmed that the adored LGBTQ+ teen series will return for its third season on October 3.

Now, ahead of its launch date, Netflix has delighted Heartstopper fans by unveiling a fresh look into its upcoming third season.

Earlier today, to coincide with GCSE results day, the producers behind the graphic novel adaptation took to social media to share seven stills from season three.

The images showcase duos Charlie (Joe Locke) and Tori (Jenny Walser), Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown), and Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and Sahar (Leila Khan), opening their results envelopes together.

The first look images also see beloved teachers Mr. Farouk (Nima Taleghani) and Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) teaming up to deliver the results to their students.

“GCSE results are in and it’s confirmed: you’re a 9/9,” the team behind Heartstopper teased in their caption.

Following the adorable photos, many Heartstopper viewers have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“They’re growing up,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Imogen and Sahar, even if it’s just friendship I love them together,” another exclaimed.

“CHARLIE WEARING NICK’S HOODIE, oh I love love,” a third fan gushed, referring to Charlie’s ongoing romance with Nick (played by Kit Connor).

A trailer for Heartstopper season three has yet to be released. However, Netflix has already teased what fans can expect, as its logline states: “Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.”

It adds: “As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Heartstopper will return to Netflix on October 3.