Netflix shares first look into new one-shot drama Adolescence

Netflix has shared a first look at a new crime drama starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown).

Adolescence is a four-part limited series and is set to hit the streaming platform in 2025.

The show has been directed by Philip Barantini in a very unique way as each episode has been filmed in one continuous shot.

This one-shot series has been directed in this way in order to “focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real time”.

Credit: Netflix

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school”.

“Stephen Graham will play Jamie’s father and ‘appropriate adult’, Eddie Miller. Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty is Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case”.

The series has been created and written by Stephen Graham and multi-award winner Jack Thorne (The Swimmers, Joy).

Credit: Netflix

Adolescence will see the reunion of Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini, who previously worked together on the BAFTA nominated feature Boiling Point.

Many excited Netflix users headed to the comments of the streaming giant’s social media post about the upcoming programme to share their excitement.

One commenter wrote, “Can’t wait for this Steven Graham and Ashley walters. amazing actors”.

“It looks good”, penned a second fan, while a third said, “Top notch cast!”.

Adolescence lands on Netflix in 2025.