Netflix reveals new set photos from final season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things has finished production for the final time!

Back in February 2022, Netflix announced that Stranger Things had been renewed for a fifth season, and that it would also be its last.

Production on the final season was subsequently delayed for several months, due to the lengthy writers and actors’ strikes in Hollywood last year.

Now, following the news that Stranger Things season five will be launching next year, Netflix has confirmed that production on the hit sci-fi show has officially wrapped.

Earlier today, the streaming service took to social media to post 10 new behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of season five.

The new photos display the main cast dressed as their characters, hanging out with director Shawn Levy and Stranger Things’ co-creators, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer. The only main cast member not visible in the images is Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield.

Although Sadie has been confirmed to return in the final season, fans of Stranger Things will know that Max’s future in the hit series was left in tragic circumstances at the end of season four, as she was left blind, in a coma and with multiple broken bones after being targeted by Vecna.

“That’s a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025,” the Netflix team penned in their caption.

Following the highly-anticipated update, many Stranger Things viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their excitement.

“We’re not ready for this chapter to end,” one fan responded.

“Okay I’m not mentally prepared for what’s about to happen but I just know I’m going to CRY!” another exclaimed.

“I don’t see Max and now I'm scared,” a third fan added.

Speaking to Variety in August, Sadie and the Duffer Brothers teased how Max will be featured in the final season.

“They love having me run. That’s all I’ll say,” Sadie hinted at the time, before the Duffer Brothers reflected on her performance.

“We did film a scene the other day with her that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes,” Matt recalled.