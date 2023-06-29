Netflix reveals first look at the cast for Too Hot To Handle season 5

Too Hot To Handle fans, listen up – we have some news!

Netflix has just revealed a first look at the cast for the fifth season of the hit dating show.

Taking to social media earlier today, the producers behind Too Hot To Handle shared the official poster for season five, showcasing the 10 brand new contestants.

The first look poster also reiterates that the season will launch in just a few weeks time, which is exactly what we want to hear!

Credit: Netflix

“Meet the singles of Too Hot To Handle: Season 5. Coming in hot 14 July, only on Netflix,” the streaming giant penned in their caption.

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the fifth season, but a few weeks ago, they published a brief teaser to remind us of the drama so far.

For anyone that is unfamiliar with the premise of the show, Too Hot To Handle is unique as the single contestants are not allowed to get physically intimate with one another until robot Lana says so. If they do, Lana immediately deducts a chunk from the $200,000 cash prize, which every contestant wants to win.

By doing this, the show wants its contestants to focus on an emotional connection, rather than a physical connection. Naturally though, as it’s a dating show with lots of lusty singletons in a tropical location, they tend to find it difficult to keep someone they find attractive at arm’s length. Let the chaos commence!

The fifth season of Too Hot To Handle premieres on Netflix in two weeks’ time on Friday, July 14. We can’t wait to see what happens!