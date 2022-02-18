Netflix reveal THIS ‘Euphoria’ star will be joining the cast of ‘You’

Listen up You fans — Netflix have just announced an exciting new cast addition for the upcoming fourth season.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Netflix announced that 26-year-old Lukas Gage is going to be joining the You family. “Lukas Gage is coming for You,” they Tweeted.

Lukas is probably best known for his role in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, in which he played Tyler Clarkson, appearing in four episodes. Although he’s also starred in a number of other notable titles, including Love, Victor and The White Lotus.

Lukas Gage is coming for You. In @YouNetflix Season 4, Gage plays Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want. pic.twitter.com/Hr9tQnmk2r — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2022

Who will Gage play in this upcoming season of You though? Well, according to the streaming service, Lukas plays Adam, an ex-pat American, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards.

Deadline report that Adam is “hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication. Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There’s no doubt he’s manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he’d go…”



With season three of this dark and twisted drama arriving on the streaming service this past October, fans were once again on the edge of their seats as our friendly neighbourhood serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), took out those close to him one by one, with the help of his other half, Love (Victoria Pedretti).

The Netflix series is of course based on the novels written by Caroline Kepnes, with the show developed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Supergirl, The Flash) and Sera Gamble (Supernatural).