Netflix releases trailer for murder-mystery The Perfect Couple

Netflix has released the trailer for The Perfect Couple.

This murder-mystery drama series stars Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, as well as Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor.

Directed by Susanne Bier, known for Bird Box and The Night Manager, viewers can expect a suspense-filled series to tune in to.

The Perfect Couple is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title.

During the trailer, Franki Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You plays as an affluent family prepares for their son’s wedding day.

Credit: Netflix

Abby Winbury, played by Dakota Fanning, warns her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Amelia Sacks, (Eve Hewson), “The key to this family is to just stay on the periphery where it’s safe”.

The love song soon changes its tune as a hoard of police officers appear on the beach near the family’s home to investigate a death.

When asked at a dinner party why the Winbury family get people to sign NDA’s, they laugh off the question before the scene cuts to a man stating, “They’re rich. Kill someone and get away with it rich”.

As flashes of their lavish lifestyle appear on-screen, Kidman’s character, Greer Garrison, can be heard revealing, “We never know what’s going on in someone’s mind, really. No matter how close you are”, as the trailer draws to a close.

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season – until a body turns up on the beach”.

“As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect”.

The Perfect Couple is set to land on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

Watch the full trailer below:

Feature image credit: Seacia Pavao/ Netflix