Summer Nail Inspo! We are loving these 7 trendy nail designs

If you’re craving a fresh manicure for summer and are looking for some trendy nail inspo then you’ve come to the right place!

There have been plenty of quirky new nail trends popping up on social media recently, featuring bold and vibrant colours, daring and creative designs and unique, dramatic styles.

No matter your preference, whether it be classic and neutral or bright and daring, there’s a nail trend to suit everyone, and we’ve outlined just a few of our favourites below.

The Groovy Chick

The groovy chick era has made one hell of a comeback and we are absolutely here for it! Embrace those iconic 70’s style waves and integrate them into a colour palette that suits you.

Watermelon Sugar

Throw it back to last year’s song of the season with these fun and feisty watermelon patterned nails.

Electric Tips

If you’re a fan of the classic French manicure, then this is the nail trend for you.

Flower Power

Opt for a stunning floral design and pair it with a yellow or mustard block colour, which also happens to go great with a tan!

If you prefer to keep it simple then you could even go for your classic daisy print accompanied by this gorgeous nude.

Tie Dye for days

Nothing screams ‘summer’ more than pastel coloured tie dye nails and that’s a fact.

Cow Print Passion

Leopard print is on the way out. Zebra print is over. It’s cow print’s time to shine!

Pastel Rainbow

Can’t choose a colour? No problem — just choose all of them. These bright and colourful nails are bound to put a pep in your step.