Netflix releases trailer for Cameron Diaz‘s new spy comedy movie

Netflix has released the trailer for Back in Action.

This spy comedy movie will see Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx reunite after 10 years, following on from when they previously starred in Annie together.

Also starring in the upcoming flick is Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Jamie Demetriou.

The trailer, which dropped earlier today, kicked off with a dramatic fight scene between Cameron and Foxx against a mysterious group at a petrol station.

Diaz’s character then tells her other-half, “You know that I love our life. Tonight, something clicked. For the first time in a really long time I felt alive again, I felt like that b*tch again”.

After their children witnessed the quarrel, the pair came clean about previously being in the CIA. Their daughter can be heard admitting, “I knew you guys were lying about something but I never knew you were cool enough to be spies”.

The clip continues with more heart-racing fights, car collisions and a plane explosion.

Many social media users headed to the comments of the post to share their opinions on the film. One viewer wrote, “This actually looks fire! Nice to see Cameron Diaz again!”.

“Jamie Foxx is always entertaining. Looks really good”, penned another commenter. A third said, “I cannot WAIT….I love both of them, let's go!!!”.

Back in Action has been directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors).

The official Netflix synopsis for the film reads, “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown”.

Back in Action lands on Netflix on January 17, 2025.

Watch the full trailer below: