Netflix releases Love Is Blind: UK trailer with first look at cast

We finally have a trailer for Love Is Blind: UK!

In February of last year, Netflix announced that they were producing another series of Love Is Blind, but that it would be set in the UK for the first time.

After originating in the United States in 2020, the dating series has gone on to create multiple spin-offs across the world, including series in Japan, Sweden, Brazil and Germany.

Then, earlier this month, streaming giant Netflix confirmed that Love Is Blind: UK is due to premiere on August 7. The latest spin-off will be presented by real-life couple, Emma Willis and Matt Willis.

Now, ahead of its launch next month, the producers behind the hit Netflix reality show have released their first trailer for Love Is Blind: UK, with a first look at the cast!

The trailer showcases 30 singletons being greeted into the pods by Emma and Matt, where they will date each other sight unseen.

If they eventually fall in love with someone in the pods, the contestants can get engaged and finally meet their partner face-to-face for the first time.

However, once they leave the pods and go back to their daily lives, they will be faced with complicated factors such as their finances, living situations, careers, and the opinions of their family and friends. Will anyone say “yes” at the altar, proving that love is truly blind?

Following the highly-anticipated unveiling of the Love Is Blind: UK cast, many fans have been taking to social media to express their initial reactions.

“I will be there no matter what!” one fan exclaimed on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” another commented.

“Omg so excited,” a third fan added.

Sadly, viewers will have to wait a few more days to see how Love Is Blind: UK unfolds! The first four episodes will be released on August 7, followed by the next five episodes on August 14, before the final two premiere on August 21.