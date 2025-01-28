Netflix releases intense trailer for Season 8 of Love is Blind

The highly-anticipated trailer for Love is Blind Season 8 has finally been released!

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Netflix has treated reality TV lovers to the trailer for the eighth season of the hit dating show.

With brand new episodes landing on the streaming platform on February 14, fans can expect plenty of drama, tears and ‘I dos’.

The trailer opens with a contestant admitting, “When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought he's so familiar to me. I believe he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through a wall”.

Snippets from The Pods appear on-screen as one interaction between Lauren and David is teased.

“I’m 30”, she explains as David cheekily replies, “So you're no longer attractive”.

There is also plenty of jealousy throughout the clip with Virginia confessing, “I can't wait to tell my boyfriend to break up with his girlfriend”, before another star adds, “She's trying to date the person that I want to marry, that sucks”.

The trailer also unveils some proposals before the engaged couples head away on holiday together ahead of their big days.

But, it’s not plain sailing for the couples as one man can be heard revealing, “She had a boyfriend going into this”, before a clip of Madison saying, "He's a huge liar”, appears.

Mentions of ‘a girl all over him’, questions about whether or not a woman was blocked on social media and why prenups are necessary add to the intensity of the trailer.

The official Netflix synopsis for Season 8 states, “The hit reality series is back for an eighth season, following a new set of singles from Minnesota — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen”.

“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world”.

Love is Blind Season 8 lands on Netflix on February 14.

Watch the full trailer below: