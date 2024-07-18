Netflix releases first look images for Emily In Paris season four

We have another glimpse into Emily In Paris season four!

In May of this year, Netflix confirmed that the fourth season of the hit show will be arriving in two parts, beginning on August 15.

Now, ahead of its release date next month, the streaming giant has released several new first-look photos, including a glimpse at some new characters!

Taking to social media earlier today, the team behind Emily In Paris unveiled 12 new stills from season four.

The images include Emily (played by Lily Collins) reunited with best friend Mindy (Ashley Park), having a serious conversation with love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and trying to stay afloat in her career.

The teaser photos also give fans a first look at new character Giorgio Barbieri, played by My Best Friend’s Wedding alum Rupert Everett. Netflix has described Giorgio as being a long-time friend of Sylvie, and “the life of every party”.

Meanwhile, Eugenio Franceschini will also be joining the cast as Marcello, and Anna Galiena will play his mother Antonia.

Thalia Besson will star as Genevieve, a woman who will “complicate” Emily's life professionally and personally, while Raoul Bova will round out the cast as Giancarlo, Sylvie's former film professor.

Following the first look images into Emily In Paris’ upcoming return, many viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“Am I the only one that wants Emily + Alfie instead of Emily + Gabriel?” one fan quizzed on Instagram.

“Please do not give Emily another love interest, the Alfie & Gabriel drama is already too much,” another joked.

“Please stop splitting seasons,” a third viewer begged.

Part 1 of Emily In Paris’ fourth season will arrive on Netflix on August 15. Then, fans will have to wait a month for Part 2, as it will drop on September 12.