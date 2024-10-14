Netflix releases first look at new Christmas film with Lindsay Lohan

Netflix has shared a first look at their new Christmas film!

Last year, The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan released her first-ever festive movie with the streaming giant, as she starred in Falling For Christmas.

Now, Lindsay has returned to Netflix with a brand-new film, set to be released next month – just in time for this year’s festive season.

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release a first look at the upcoming movie, titled Our Little Secret.

In their logline for the new film, Netflix has teased: “Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

Although a trailer for Our Little Secret has yet to be released, Netflix has thrilled fans with some first-look images.

The teaser photos showcase Lindsay and her on-screen love interest, Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding, attempting to get into the festive spirit.

Rounding out the cast will be Mean Girls actor Tim Meadows, Scrubs actress Judy Reyes, Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, Yes Day actress Katie Baker and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix

Following the first look announcement, many Netflix viewers have been taking to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“Wake up, babe! New Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie incoming,” one fan teased on X, formerly Twitter.

“Uhm.. yes?! Count me in!” another exclaimed.

“Oh Kristin and Lindsay this is a serve,” a third fan added.

The first teaser for Our Little Secret comes after Netflix recently gave an update on their upcoming Christmas movie projects.

Alongside Lindsay’s latest film, the streamer confirmed that her Mean Girls co-star Lacey Chabert has also created a movie with them. Lacey will be playing the lead role in Hot Frosty, which will be arriving on Netflix later this year.

Our Little Secret will premiere on Netflix on November 27.