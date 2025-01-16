Netflix finally unveils trailer & launch date for final season of ‘You’

The final season of You is almost here!

In March 2023, Netflix announced that the hit thriller series You had been renewed for a fifth and final season.

However, production on the last season of You – which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg – was delayed for several months, due to the writers and actors’ strikes in Hollywood.

After filming finally concluded last year, the streaming giant confirmed in December that the final season of You would be arriving in 2025.

Now, ahead of its release very soon, Netflix has finally unveiled a teaser trailer for You’s return, as well as the season’s premiere date!

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release the first trailer for the final season of You, which showcases Joe returning to the New York bookstore where he previously worked in season one.

As he revisits the terrifying cage hidden in the store’s basement, the trailer flashes through scenes from the previous four seasons of You, including the many identities of Joe’s victims.

In the caption of their trailer, Netflix went on to announce when viewers can expect the final season of You to arrive.

“Back to where it all started. The killer finale of YOU is coming on April 24,” they confirmed.

In the comments section of the teaser trailer, many You fans have been expressing their excitement.

“OMG YESS!!! Finally I can't waittt,” one viewer exclaimed on Instagram.

“Most anticipated finale of all time,” another penned.

“Don’t wanna say goodbye to YOU,” a third fan commented.

In terms of casting, Charlotte Ritchie will be reprising her role as Joe’s new wife, Kate. Viewers will get to meet Kate’s extended family, as The Flight Attendant’s Griffin Matthews will be playing her brother, Teddy.

Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp will star as Kate’s identical twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie. Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer will be appearing as Bronte, a young playwright who connects with Joe when she gets a job at the bookstore.

The final season of You arrives on Netflix on April 24.