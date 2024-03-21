Netflix finally announces launch month for Love Is Blind: UK

The UK version of Love Is Blind is almost here!

In February of last year, Netflix announced that they were taking their hit reality series Love Is Blind to British shores.

Then, in August, the streaming giant confirmed that former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis and her husband, Busted star Matt Willis, will be the hosts of the newest spinoff series.

Ahead of the highly anticipated series, Netflix has now revealed that the first season of Love Is Blind: UK is set to premiere this August.

As part of this week’s ‘Next On Netflix’ campaign, the team behind Love Is Blind: UK took to social media earlier today to release a brief teaser with married duo Emma and Matt.

In the clip, Matt teases: “We’ve got some massive news for you. We are so excited to announce that Love Is Blind: UK is coming to Netflix this August.”

“About time!” Emma exclaims in agreement, before the couple go on to explain the premise of the experiment.

Love Is Blind follows a batch of singletons, as they enter into so-called ‘pods’ to date each other sight unseen. After a few days, they can choose to get engaged and meet in person for the first time.

The engaged couples later move in together and meet each other’s loved ones. After four weeks, they will then face their wedding day, where they will have to decide if love is truly blind.

Love Is Blind first launched in the United States in 2020. The show has since been a massive hit with viewers, with the sixth season of the American series concluding earlier this month.

Following its success in the US, Love Is Blind has launched spinoffs in Sweden, Brazil, Japan, with the UK becoming the latest addition.

Fans have now been expressing anticipation for Love Is Blind: UK's arrival in August, with one Instagram user writing: “I am beyond excited for this!”

“Was waiting for this,” another viewer commented.