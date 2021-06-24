Recipe: This Brownie Fudge Pie is a chocoholic’s dream

If you’re in need of a decadent dessert with some serious wow-factor, then this is the bake for you.

This Brownie Fudge Pie is heavenly rich and sinfully addictive. Meanwhile the recipe itself is actually a lot easier than it sounds. All you need to do is make a simple pastry, mix the filling together, throw it in the oven — voilà.

One of the main reasons why this dish is so perfect though, is the fact that it’s a sure crowd-pleaser. Absolutely everyone can enjoy a slice of this delicious dish, from adults to children and even the grumpy teenagers!

Make sure to serve it warm with a nice big scoop of good-quality vanilla ice cream — yum!

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 40 mins

Cook Time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

175g plain flour

85g butter, chopped into pieces

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the filling:

3 large eggs

300g light brown muscovado sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

175g butter, melted

50g plain flour

50g cocoa, plus extra to serve

50g macadamia nuts, chopped

50g dark chocolate, chopped

Method:

Add the flour, butter, icing sugar and cinnamon into a food processor and blitz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add 2- 3 tbsp water and pulse until the mixture is binded. Cover in cling film and place in the fridge for 20 minutes.

Heat oven to 160°fan/320°F/gas 4. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and then transfer to a deep 23cm loose-based tart tin.

Leave the excess pastry overhanging the edges of the tin. Place greaseproof paper on top of the pastry, cover with baking beans and place in the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.

Take out of the fridge and bake for 15 mins, remove the paper and beans, and bake for a further 5 minutes until the pastry is crisp and pale golden in colour.

Beat the eggs and sugar together until the mixture resembles a mousse. Stir in the vanilla and melted butter and then gently fold in the flour and cocoa.

Sprinkle the nuts and chocolate over the pastry case and pour the filling on top. Place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes until firm but still slightly wobbly. Trim away the excess pastry and set to one side to cool.

Serve warm with a scoop of ice-cream or a dollop of cream.