Netflix drop the hilarious trailer for ‘Never Have I Ever’ season two

Netflix have just dropped the joyous trailer for season two of their much-loved teen dramedy series, Never Have I Ever, which is due to land on the platform in just a few short weeks, on July 15.

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter this morning, Netflix wrote, “Our favourite nerds are back. Never Have I Ever returns with S2 on 15 July!”

Never Have I Ever which is created by acclaimed writer and actress, Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), is a coming-of-age comedy-drama series, centred around an Indian-American high school student dealing with the death of her father.

Loosely based on Mindy’s own upbringing in the Boston area, the first season of Never Have I Ever which premiered last year, in April 2020, became a huge success, praised for breaking down Asian stereotypes.

Season two of this lighthearted series sees our main girl Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) caught in a love triangle, as she’s forced to decide which boy she wants to be her boyfriend, smart and nerdy Ben or swoon-worthy Paxton?

However, all hopes of having a stellar high school year sort of go up in flames when Devi realises that a new girl is joining the class, and guess what — she’s Indian, cooler and prettier… A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves… and questionable decisions.

Never Have I Ever season two is due to land on Netflix on July 15. In the meantime, check out the trailer below: