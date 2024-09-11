Netflix confirms who will play new lead role in Bridgerton season 4

Dearest Gentle Readers, Netflix has announced a new star will be appearing in the highly-anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton.

After rumours started circulating in the past few weeks about who would be playing the lead role of Sophie Baek, the Bridgerton team have announced that Yerin Ha will be taking on the role.

Yerin is known for her role in the Paramount+ series Halo as well as her latest part in HBO’s series Dune: Prophecy, which is set to air later this year.

Netflix shared a short clip on social media of Yerin preparing to take on her role as Sophie.

In the footage, Ha can be seen picking out her gown as the message, “A new lead is unmasked”, flashes on-screen.

Alongside the exciting snippet, Netflix wrote, “Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!”.

During an interview with Tudum, Yerin revealed what aspect of Sophie's character drew her into the role.

She stated, “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome”.

“Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict”.

Opening up about the ‘nerve-wracking’ aspect of joining the cast in the fourth season, Yerin admitted, “I was stressing over nothing because everybody has truly welcomed me with open arms”.

“They were like, ‘Hey, reach out if you ever need anything.’ For someone just coming into the show, that means so much”.

Ha went on to say, “It’s so sweet. I feel so fortunate and grateful to be part of such a family”.

Describing Sophie’s character in the upcoming season, Netflix’s Tudum explained, “As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton”.

“But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball and meets Benedict”.

The official logline for the next instalment of Bridgerton reads, “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball”.