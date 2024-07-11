Netflix confirms launch date for Love Is Blind: UK with first trailer

We finally have a launch date for Love Is Blind: UK!

In February of last year, Netflix revealed that they would be taking their hit reality show Love Is Blind to British shores for the first time.

The series launched as a huge success in the United States in early 2020, and has since been expanded to Japan, Sweden, Brazil and Germany.

In August 2023, Netflix announced that real-life married couple, Busted star Matt Willis and former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis, would be the hosts of Love Is Blind: UK.

Now, the streaming giant has finally confirmed when fans can expect to see the latest Love Is Blind adaptation on their screens.

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit reality show took to social media to release a teaser trailer with Emma and Matt.

The clip showcases the couple on a train, as Matt reads a newspaper with the headline: “The UK Falls Back In Love With Love”.

The trailer then teases a sweet romance between a female passenger and a train employee, alluding to Love Is Blind’s premise of falling in love, sight unseen.

“Can you fall for someone without ever setting eyes on them?” Emma addresses the camera, to which Matt adds: “Let’s find out.”

In the trailer’s caption, Netflix revealed that Love Is Blind: UK will premiere on August 7.

Fans can expect the first four episodes to be released on that date. Then, the next five episodes will arrive on August 14, followed by the final two on August 21.

The premise of Love Is Blind follows a group of singletons who start to date each other in a bid to find their happily ever after. However, they are separated and are unable to see each other.

If contestants are lucky enough to fall in love, they can then get engaged and see each other for the first time. However, when they return to their daily lives, will certain aspects such as finances and family members prevent them from saying yes at the altar?

Love Is Blind: UK launches August 7 on Netflix.