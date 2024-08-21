Netflix announces TV series adaptation of How to Kill Your Family

How to Kill Your Family is finally being adapted for the screen!

The 2021 book, which was written by Bella Mackie, has become a huge smash hit across the globe. Since its publication, the darkly comedic novel has gone on to sell 1.2 million copies worldwide.

Now, Netflix has announced that they are turning the beloved book into a TV series, with one of Hollywood’s brightest stars taking on the lead role.

Anya Taylor-Joy – who is best known for starring in The Queen’s Gambit and Peaky Blinders – will be portraying the novel’s protagonist, Grace Bernard.

In the official logline for How to Kill Your Family, Netflix teases that the eight-episode series will follow Grace and her “complicated family.”

They continue: “Her dad is Simon Artemis, a billionaire and ruthless social climber. Grace is the product of an affair Simon claims not to remember, which left Grace and her mom to fend for themselves.”

Netflix adds: “When her mother dies and Grace is rejected by the people who should love her, she transforms her anger into something useful — killing off her estranged extended family via morbidly creative means. Soon, Grace is clawing her way toward revenge and a hefty inheritance. But her mission pulls her away from what she really needs."

Speaking about her upcoming role to Tudum, Anya couldn’t help but express her excitement to play Grace.

“As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma [Moran]. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier,” the 28-year-old teased.

Following the exciting announcement, many fans of the book have been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the adaptation.

“Great news and casting!” one fan praised on X.

“Literally reading this on holiday right now. She’s the perfect choice,” another exclaimed.

“This is great casting for that role, excited to see it!” a third user added.

A release date for How to Kill Your Family has yet to be confirmed.