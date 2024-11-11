Netflix announces cast of The Ultimatum Season 3 in new trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

In The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, one person is ready to say ‘I do’ and has issued an ultimatum to their partner who is unsure whether they want to get married.

Over eight weeks, these couples will go their separate ways and take part in ‘trial marriages’ with other people in the experiment. By the end of the series, the participants will have three choices – stay with the partner they entered the experiment with, choose someone new or leave the show single.

The hit reality show will return for a third instalment on December 4 with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as co-hosts.

Credit: Neal Mei / Netflix

In the trailer, the upcoming cast has been revealed and viewers get to see six new couples who will be deciding whether they’re ready to tie the knot.

The couples are Zaina and JR, Nick and Sandy, Mariah and Caleb, Aria and Scotty, Chanel and Micah, and David and Vanessa.

The trailer shows Mariah admit, “I love love and I feel like everyone has a soulmate. I just want to experience as much of the love as I possibly can fit into my lifetime. I would love forever to start right now”.

Scotty later explains, “At the end of this experience, I hope my partner will choose me in the way that I’ve chosen her”.

Credit: Adam Rose / Netflix

The clip then shows the rest of the couples spending time with each other before showing Scotty asking Aria, “Why do I have to fight for you to love me?”.

Caleb can be heard telling Mariah, “This a moment to see if the grass is greener somewhere else”.

After snippets of the couples taking part in their ‘trial marriage’ flash on-screen, there are plenty of tears and emotional moments shared between the pairs.

Later Nick confesses, “It's hard to watch the person that I love with somebody else”, before the trailer comes to a dramatic end.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 lands on Netflix on December 4.

Watch the full trailer below: