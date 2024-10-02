Neil Jones & Chyna Mills share tribute for daughter’s first birthday

Neil Jones and Chyna Mills are celebrating!

Today (October 2), the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer and the former Love Island bombshell are marking the first birthday of their daughter, Havana.

Neil and Chyna – who are also engaged to be married – welcomed Havana into the world in October of last year, after they started dating in July 2022.

In honour of their first child’s special day, Neil and Chyna have been taking to social media to share their love for Havana, as well as a glimpse into her first birthday party.

Earlier today, the proud parents took to social media to post several snaps of themselves with the birthday girl.

For her birthday, Neil and Chyna treated Havana to a celebration including a pink balloon with the number ‘1’, white balloons and a two-tiered cake themed with teddy bears.

“HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY HAVANA,” they gushed in their joint caption.

“02.10.23 You came into this world hand filled our hearts with so much love. Watching you grow into the most beautiful, loving, happy little human has been the biggest blessing,” they continued.

“We love you so much baby girl (please don’t grow up too fast),” they added jokingly.

Neil and Chyna concluded their message by writing: “Thank you to all our family and friends that came to celebrate Havana on Sunday.”

Following their adorable tribute, many of Neil and Chyna’s fellow stars have since been taking to their comments section to send their own well-wishes.

“Happy birthday to the cleverest girl ever,” replied former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse.

“Happy birthday beautiful Havana,” commented professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

“Happy birthday Havana!!!” added Tasha Ghouri, who starred alongside Chyna in Love Island in 2022, and who is also now taking part in Strictly.

Neil and Chyna jointly announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child in April of last year. The couple have since confirmed that they will tie the knot within the next year, with Chyna teasing on their anniversary in July: “Our next anniversary you’ll be my husband."