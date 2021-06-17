Need exciting new barbecue recipes? Iceland’s range is a twist on the classics

This summer is all about reconnecting – with friends, family even with the social side of our lives that’s been pretty dormant this year. We’ve missed the buzz of being around people, with the sizzling smell of amazing food in the air, the clink of some ice cold drinks and the kind of catch up chats that only come with a long summer afternoon spent on the patio together.

And Iceland’s Virtual Barbecue Summer Showcase last week gave us that first taste of outdoor summer cooking and catching up that we’ve all been craving. We joined Iceland’s resident Chef, David Lennox in his sleek Iceland Kitchen Hub to cook up a storm with all of Iceland’s amazing barbecue range. From burger dogs in fluffy white brioche buns drizzled in crispy onions to the traditional barbecue’s king, a cheesy juicy burger to the less conventional but no less delicious loaded hash brown fries, slathered with crispy bacon, cheesy sauce, spicy jalapeños and fresh parsley.

Charming and knowledgeable, David took us through the meals step by step, as we levelled up our barbecue game with all the tips and tricks we learned. Locking in juices and freshness by buying frozen and keeping your fancy fillings for your hot dog buns which are less sloppy than the burger brioche’s is just skimming the surface when it comes to David and his team’s barbecue expertise.

And this expertise has inspired Iceland’s Summer 2021 BBQ range, in exclusive partnership with Barratts. It’s all about the unexpected this year, with twists on classics like the BBQ burger; Halloumi Burger, Burger Dog and more!

We don’t have long to plan for a BBQ when the sun makes an appearance in Ireland, so Iceland Ireland’s frozen BBQ range is perfect to have in the freezer. And for those who have a small freezer; Iceland has you covered too! A large selection of the new BBQ range at Iceland Ireland are also fridge-able, making it easy for everyone to enjoy a barbecue, no matter where you are this summer.

Level up your burger game, try trying something totally new this summer and surprising the gang! For those who love the classic BBQ burger, then the new mouth-watering Luxury Extra Tasty Burger and Spicy Double Cheeseburger are for you. Iceland Ireland have also created some new recipe burgers with a twist; the succulent Doner Kebab Quarter Pounder and Luxury Halloumi Burger. For something a little different, try the Burger Dogs, a fun and innovative play on the classic hot dog, a must add to the shopping list – and great for keeping all your burger fillings in without the sloppiness of a traditional bun!

And of course, no Irish BBQ is complete without a pork sausage in a hot dog bun and drizzled with some ketchup. Introducing the new Richmond Barbecue Sausages and fiery Richmond Mexican Sausages – one for the spice lovers!

Skewers have also gotten a makeover, with a flavour to tickle anyone’s fancy, be sure to try out Iceland Ireland’s HUGE range of sizzling skewers: BBQ Ranch Chicken, Tikka & Tandoori Chicken Skewers, Teriyaki Chicken Skewers and Spicy Chicken Skewers.

If a kebab is close to the heart during the summer sunshine, fans will be delighted with the fantastic selection at Iceland Ireland with offerings such as the Babek Chicken Tikka Kebab, Lamb & Mint Kofta Kebabs and Chilli Beef Kofta Kebabs.

Able to handle the heat? Then give the Carolina Reaper Beef Kebab a go or opt for the King Prawn Pepper Kebab for something special. For the steak lover of the house, don’t forget to stock up on the BBQ Pork Steaks and Chinese Pork Steaks on your next trip to Iceland Ireland this summer!

And no Irish BBQ is complete without a little sweet treat for the little ones! Why not cool down by taking yourself back in time with some retro ice-creams and introducing them to the kids? With amazing classics transformed into ice-lolly treats like the Barratts Wham Bar Ice Lollies, Barratts Foam Banana Ice Lollies, Barratts Nougat Ice Lollies and Barratts Milk Bottle Ice Lollies there will always be room for dessert!

This incredible summer range is available now across all 27 Iceland Ireland stores nationwide, ready and waiting for you to fire up the grill and get the gang over!