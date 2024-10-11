Natasha Hamilton quits Atomic Kitten after 26 years in the band

Natasha Hamilton has announced she is leaving her iconic girl group Atomic Kitten.

The band was originally formed in 1998 with Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona. Katona later left the band and was replaced by Jenny Frost, who also departed from the group years later.

Now, Natasha has also revealed that ‘the time has come’ for her to leave the group in order to focus on her own solo music.

Opening up on Instagram, the 42-year-old released a statement that reads, “Since 1999 I have been a part of one of the world's most successful girl bands. I have lived the most incredible life, travelling the world many times over since then, bringing so much joy to your live's, performing songs that catapulted us in to the stratosphere at such a young age”.

“The ride hasn't always been smooth, but I wouldn't change a single thing. I've laughed & cried many a time with the girls, experienced so many surreal moments and been blessed with a career spanning 26 years – it's been incredible and something I will always cherish”.

“Since 2013 myself and Liz have been on the nostalgia train, and we have performed nonestop since then (apart from the global pandemic) where we came back even stronger, with more demand for our infectious pop songs”.

The Tide is High singer continued, “At the beginning of the year I didn't know how to juggle being a Kitten, whilst also trying to break out as a solo artist, but I gave it a go and I have to say, it's been tough”.

“Mainly because I go from being this strong, empowered woman, building a brand new career, to transporting back to a version of myself I really have outgrown. I have been living in two worlds and it really has been difficult navigating both”.

“26 incredible years, writing so many wonderful chapters, but now the time has come for me to close the book on this one”.

Natasha then confirmed that this Sunday will be her final gig as part of Atomic Kitten ‘for the foreseeable future’. She explained, “I will step down from all AK duties to concentrate on me and ventures new. It feels really weird saying that as AK has always been my constant through so many of my life’s ups & downs”.

“AK was always there to pick me up and get me back on my feet, both mentally and financially – and that's something I will always be eternally grateful for. But for me, right now, this is what I need to do to be able to focus on all the things that mean a lot to me”.

She went on to thank fans of the band for supporting her over her career, describing them as ‘incredible’. Natasha also explained there is ‘so much to celebrate’ ahead of the release of her first solo EP.

Sharing a message for her bandmate, Liz McClarnon, Hamilton said, “Liz, I wish you all the luck and love in the world with your work ventures and all the amazing things that are still to come in life for you – it's been one hell of a ride!!!”.