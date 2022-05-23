Nail Art Rookie Guide: 9 Major Mistakes to Avoid

Happiness is freshly painted nails! There’s nothing like pampering yourself with a manicure sesh to uplift your mood—but opting for nail art can rob your pockets.

It is not uncommon to try your hand at intricate nail art patterns, especially if you’re like me, who often finds herself gazing through nail art images on Pinterest and sighs!

Clean lines and smudge-free designs seem like a magician’s trick that only nail artists can create. Well, you are not alone!

But don’t lose hope! I will present a list of nail art mistakes every rookie makes. Take my hand, and let’s go!

Nine Nail Art Mistakes to Avoid

Nail art demands proper painting techniques. There are a set of rules and steps that you cannot skip if your goal is to achieve that perfect finish.

If you haven’t smudged up your ombre nail on your first try, then you are born to do this, you queen! But can I just say, it’s okay to make mistakes. This handbook of the top nine major nail art mistakes to avoid will help make this a fun experience for you.

1. Not Investing in Good Quality Nail Polish

Rule numero uno! For basic nail colors, you can still get away with regular drug store-quality nail polish. Or even use a shade that has been sitting on your dresser for a few years. The hard truth is, though, that they do not have an unlimited shelf life. Their quality wears out—harsh but true.

In the case of nail art, nobody wants a less-than-perfect job. Out-of-date polish can give you a thicker, thinner, or uneven finish. So, it’s best to get good-quality nail polish for this job.

If you don’t currently own some good-quality nail polish, it’s probably the right time to get yourself a shade or two for your nail art project.

If you are tight on budget, I personally would suggest you do some homework. Pick the design you want to recreate, and only buy the required shades.

2. Wrong Nail Art Tools

You will need to invest in the right set of nail art tools and accessories for your desired design. You know what they say about an artist, right? They are only as good as their tools, and it is not any different for nail artists.

For precision and intricate designs, try to avoid thick bristles or bad-quality brushes. You’ll sweat over perfecting your lines, dots, and designs. Instead, spend some time gaining some knowledge on the different brushes and their uses. Choose your nail kit accordingly for the best results.

Another tip from a nail art lover to a newbie: Buy separate brushes for striping and dots. It makes a world of difference.

3. Channelling the Picasso in You

You may be over-committing yourself at this point if you think you’ll paint perfectly right away without any hurdles. Hate to break it to you, but you genuinely need super steady hands for this to work. I learned this the hard way.

Practice on paper in order to avoid messy nails. This is perhaps the greatest tip you’ll receive. It’s not a bad idea to apply strokes on scrap paper to brush up your skills. Plus, it’ll give you a chance to correct your design techniques.

If at any point during practice, you decide you have chosen a pattern that is too complicated, now is the time to rethink it. Sometimes, simple patterns are cleaner for unsteady and rookie hands. In other words, less is more!

4. Being Impatient

Don’t rush! Apply coat by coat, and don’t forget to patiently wait for the single layers of coat to dry completely before you apply another layer.

I have always had more luck with applying thin layers instead of one thick one. The final results are always more satisfactory.

There is a 1-minute rule for quality nail polish. Wait for it to dry for at least a minute before you apply the next layer if it is matte or thin varnish. If you are able to develop patience for this step, you will avoid smudges for sure.

5. Using Oil on Nails Before Polishing

If you are a regular manicure customer, you probably know what cuticle oils are. But if you are new to this, you must know that cuticle oil is used to keep your cuticles and nails healthy. They are food for your nails.

But here’s the thing—they are not meant to be applied before applying nail polish. This is because the oil doesn’t let the polish set evenly.

The worst thing that can happen if you are not careful at this step is you’ll end up with an uneven finish, plus your nails will probably chip and peel sooner than expected. Overall, a bad decision, right?

6. Bad Quality Stamps

Speaking of bad decisions, try to refrain from buying poor-quality stamps for your nail art. This can be tricky for most nail art newbies. How do you know which ones are “good quality”?

Please note that not all nail polish is stamp-friendly. Now, this may sound contradictory, but it’s true that thicker or matte polish is more suitable for stamp art.

Remember to keep your stamp clean, especially before use. Usually, you can use acetone to clean chipped polish from the stamps. You can also use packing tape to peel the leftover polish off it.

7. Using Q Tips Instead of a Corrector Pen

There’s no reason to put yourself under the pressure of not making a single mistake. The smart thing to do is to invest in a corrector pen to rectify the mistake.

This investment is 100 percent worth it. Depending on your budget, you can find high-end corrector pens or the regular drug-store ones. They are super handy, so don’t forget to treat yourself to one.

Tip: There are endless hacks on the Internet that show you how to fix a nail art mistake using a Q tip—well, can I just say, it’s not the best hack in the world for amateurs!

8. Applying Thick Coat

As mentioned earlier, thick coats are a big no-no for nail art. They give you smudges, take forever to dry, and do not guarantee a smooth base for patterns and designs.

Get a polish that does not require 300 coats. Remember, it is creating a base for your nail art, which means that it has to allow you to work with intricate and delicate techniques.

Stay away from thick base coats. A clever way to choose your base coat is to opt for a colored one. Try to stick to a maximum of two to three coats for a clean finish.

9. Forgetting Top Coat

“It’s not how you start is important, but how well you finish.” This is just as applicable in the case of nail art. The topcoat is the final coat on your nails. Many people for some reason choose to ignore this important step. But the topcoat brings everything together.

I know that you probably don’t have all the time in the world to wait for your patterns to dry, but you’ll know what I am talking about once you test it on yourself.

A topcoat ensures the durability of your hard work. It prevents chipping and bumps and delays peeling. Now if that doesn’t make you happy, I don’t know what will. There are so many benefits to applying a topcoat.

Finally, Slow and Steady Always Win the Nail Art Race!

One last tip before you go: Avoid adding too many techniques and designs to your nails. I don’t mean to discourage you, but I urge you to take baby steps.

Keep in mind that the first time does not have to count—you are allowed to make mistakes. But if you follow my masterclass tips, you’ll be able to dodge the nail art mistakes every rookie makes.

Now, look up 2022 nail art trends before you make any nail art purchases. And don’t forget the most important step—wait after every layer until it’s dry! It’s totally worth the wait.