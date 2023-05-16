Myleene Klass shares how she’s spending I’m a Celeb prize money

Myleene Klass has revealed the incredible way she’s decided to spend her prize money from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here: South Africa.

Myleene was crowned an I’m a Celeb legend after winning the ITV show and was awarded a massive £100,000.

Now, the singer has announced what she is doing with her prize money, explaining that ‘the mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it’.

Klass has shared that she is giving all of her prize money to the charity Save the Children, an organisation she has been working with for over 11 years.

Posting a video to her 451K Instagram followers, the footage shows the 45-year-old helping the charity, which she is ambassador for, by mingling with children, caring for babies, helping at a school and delivering much-needed supplies.

Klass explained how important the money is for the charity in the caption of the moving post.

“I am proud to donate my @imacelebrity Prize money of £100,000.00 to @savechildrenuk. I’ve been an ambassador for 11 years in which time I’ve travelled the globe helping STC”.

“The things I have seen will stay with me forever. Children in the Philippines playing by the ships that have run aground from the Tsunami so they can be next to their parents that lay crushed beneath them.

“Dancing with children in refugee camps in Jordan as their parents weave me a chopping board made of plastic bags to say thank you for being there. (I still have it)”.

“Teaching rescued child brides in Tanzania the Solfa, Astronomy and Science as they study through the day, striving to become engineers and doctors to help their communities and at night, iron clothes and raise their own babies”.

Myleene went on to talk about others she has helped including families in Bangladesh who had food struggles, a woman in Nepal who lost her baby due to pneumonia, a midwife who delivered over 2000 babies by torchlight and a doctor in The Democratic Republic of Congo that delivered babies with a piece of thread to cut their umbilical cord.

The I’m a Celeb winner also spoke about families she’s helped closer to home. “I have taught children to read in the UK where poverty also greatly effects families and one of my favourites, I officially launched the first ever Xmas Jumper day over a decade ago. To see what it has grown to is amazing”.

“I have visited so many countries, met so many people but the message I take back each and every time is that we are all the same. We all just want the best for our children and due to luck and circumstance of birth, it’s not always something a child gets”.

The musician closed off by adding, “My girls have always helped me pack balloons, sweets, stickers and nail polish for the children I go to.They themselves are now mini ambassadors. I’ve seen for myself, this money will go far. The mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it”.

Many famous faces and fans headed to the comments to commend Myleene for her selfless act of charity. Former Made in Chelsea star Ashley James wrote, “Incredible woman”, while singer Nicole Appleton penned, “Amazing”.

“Wow that’s brilliant. What a wonderful thing to do!”, added singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Save the Children Instagram page also commented to say, “Our #legend for the past 11 years. Thank you so much for what you’ve done and are going to do for children. This money is an incredible gift which will support so many families”.