Myleene Klass’ fiancé Simon praised for getting vasectomy

Myleene Klass has got such a supportive partner!

The 44-year-old has shared that her fiancé Simon Motson recently got a vasectomy, and has praised his positive outlook on the procedure.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the former Hear’Say singer shared with her 414K followers the reason why the couple took the decision to go ahead with the procedure.

“If you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know about my story to get my rainbow baby Apollo and the four heartbreaking miscarriages I suffered before I finally got to hold him in my arms,” Myleene wrote.

“The amount of drugs, the toll it took on my body, my head and my heart, the after effects, it’s a lot on the woman and men often admit to feeling helpless,” she continued.

“Whilst Child birth is undeniably all on the woman, birth control should be on both parties,” Myleene argued. “My doctor said my body needed a rest, so…”, she teased.

Myleene then shared a video montage of Simon walking out of the clinic with a beaming smile, followed by the pair’s journey home.

“He said my body had been through enough so it was HIS turn to do his bit,” Myleene gushed in the video.

She also shared that she has discussed the topic with her friends, with different results. “Loads of my friends have confided their husbands would never do this for them despite not planning more kids,” Myleene detailed.

“Love and respect him so much,” she added sweetly at the end of the video, snuggled with Simon on their sofa. “Not all hero’s wear capes. Some wear a dressing and really tight pants for two days,” she joked.

Myleene and Simon have received lots of positive feedback from friends and fans alike.

“LOVE THIS!”, commented Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

“Legend!!!”, penned former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley.

Myleene and Simon share one child together, a son named Apollo who was born in August 2019. She also shares two daughters – Ava (15) and Hero (11) – with her ex-husband Graham Quinn.

Well done to Simon for being so open about his vasectomy journey!