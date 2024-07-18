Must-see movies coming to cinemas in the second half of 2024

We’re already more than halfway through the year and what an incredible few months it’s been for cinema!

Between thrilling action movies and incredible romance films, we’ve really been treated to some quality cinematic pieces so far in 2024.

Since we are over half-way through this year, we thought now is a great time to share all of the movies that are yet to be released in the coming months.

If you’re a film-fanatic or simply enjoy a trip to the cinema every now and then, have a look at our movie list below and add them to your watchlist now.

Deadpool & Wolverine – July 25

While Wolverine is recovering from his injuries, Deadpool is pulled from his quiet life so the pair can team up to defeat a common enemy.

Trap – August 9

Set in the world of M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, Split, Glass), a father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realise they’re at the centre of a dark and sinister event.

It Ends with Us – August 9

The first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen. Lily Bloom is a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to chase her dream of opening her own business. After meeting and falling in love with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, she later begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, re-enters her life and disrupts her relationship with Ryle.

Joker: Folie à Deux – October 4

The sequel to Joker (2019), Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. After his release, the two of them embark on a doomed romantic misadventure.

Smile 2 – October 18

Global pop star Skye Riley begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Gladiator II – November 22

Lucius, the former heir to the Roman Empire, must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With the future of the empire at stake, he must work to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Wicked – November 22

A young woman named Elphaba is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and is yet to discover her true power. Glinda, a popular woman gilded by privilege and ambition, is yet to discover her true heart.

Moana 2 – November 27

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.