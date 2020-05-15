M&S launches new cookbook and the recipes are super easy

If you're looking for new meals to cook at dinnertime then we've got you covered. M&S has launched its very own cookbook: Cook With M&S: 50 fast, fresh and easy recipes to transform family meals. The cookbook, which is great value at just €6.75, is available now in your local M&S Foodhall, alongside your favourite Cook With M&S products.

Packed full of exciting ways to shake up meals, this brilliant cookbook is set to become your go-to at a time when we’re looking for easy recipe inspiration more than ever. The cookbook includes all your favourite Cook With M&S shortcuts and supermarket staples, and if you don’t have all the ingredients, simply swap for your favourite meat or veggies.

The Cook with M&S range includes more than 100 time-saving shortcuts to turn everyday meals into extraordinary favourites. Think pastes that give you all the flavour that slow cooking would in minutes, and sauces and sprinkles that make fish, meat and veg taste incredible. The book is a collection of their favourite ways to use these handy time-savers, from speedy family dinners you can make in less than 20 minutes, to one-pan wonders and new ways to serve up classic dishes. All recipes are made with fresh M&S ingredients from producers, growers and suppliers they know and trust.

There are 50 recipes to try, including 12 from chef Chris Baber, who’s been working with M&S on delicious, family-ready recipes using the Cook With M&S collection.

Following the success of Cook With M&S pastes M&S has launched a collection of new store cupboard superheroes, four of which feature in the book: Turmeric & Ginger Root Paste, Roasted Red Pepper Paste, Korean BBQ Paste and Preserved Lemon Paste. These jars might be small, but they pack a big flavour punch and join our much-loved collection including Katsu Curry Paste and Smoked Tomato Paste. Keep on hand and they’ll help you recreate dishes from around the world, from a katsu curry to proper Italian style pasta.

Made with authentic ingredients these versatile pastes do all the hard work for you. The perfect foodie-shortcuts to transform family meals, they can be added to everything from soup to stews, pasta and traybakes, and are brilliant value – starting from just €1.90.

Pick up your great value Cook With M&S Cookbook, along with your favourite Cook With M&S products on your next weekly shop.