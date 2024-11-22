Mrs Hinch unveils husband’s heartfelt tattoo with special meaning

Mrs Hinch has unveiled her husband’s first tattoo with a very special meaning.

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, tied the knot to Jamie in August 2018.

The pair share five-year-old Ronnie and three-year-old Lennie together and Sophie is currently expecting their third child.

As a tribute to his family, Jamie has got a tattoo on his arm in honour of them, which Mrs Hinch admitted she ‘loves’.

On her Instagram Stories, Sophie posted a photo of her husband’s tattoo, which shows a stag, doe and three baby deers, representing their family.

Behind the deers is an arched window, which was at the venue of Sophie and Jamie’s wedding.

Explaining more details about the new ink, Sophie added text to the picture to say, “So cute! James got his first tattoo today and he’s cracking me up”.

“Our wedding venue had the most beautiful arched windows and a stag statue out the front”.

Credit: Mr Hinch Home Instagram

“So Jamie now has that stag with the window in the background, and then added a doe & 3 baby deers for Ron Len and baby number 3. I absolutely love it and Jamie is buzzing”.

The social media star later shared another video of Jamie and penned a sweet tribute to him.

The heartwarming message reads, “Find a man who makes you laugh, allows you to be silly & be yourself, loves you when you're at your best but loves you more when you're not. @mrhinchhome *with a tattoo ILY”.

Jamie also shared a photo of his tattoo to his own Instagram Stories and said, “New addition. Always wanted a tattoo but with meaning. The time felt right”.

The couple announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child together at the start of November.

The news of their pregnancy came just months after Sophie’s dad tragically passed away suddenly in April.

When revealing they were expecting another baby boy together, Sophie wrote, “‘Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above. I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love’ ILYD”.

“Ronnie and Lennies Baby Brother. Our Baby Boy No.3. Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers. Bring on the absolute carnage boys”.