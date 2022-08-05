Mrs Hinch unveils adorable new kids clothing range with Tesco F&F

Social media sensation Mrs Hinch has launched her very own children’s clothing range with her trusted brand partner — Tesco F&F — and it looks absolutely adorable!

Over the past few years Mrs Hinch has released quite a few homeware and loungewear collections with the famed supermarket, however, this will be her first foray into the children’s ware scene, as she brings out an exclusive Mini Hinch collection.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning, the mummy influencer shared a series of clips showing off the sweet new collection, which is going to be in shops for a limited time only.

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

“Yes I've been working on our own Mini Hinch range with F&F and I am just so proud and excited to see the collection displayed in Tesco stores and on Next online,” the mum-of-two gushed, before going on to warn her followers about the limited availability.

“However, this collection is a seasonal one off project of mine! So what that means guys is once the items are gone… they are really gone,” she commented.

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

“But to have been given the opportunity to work on this one off Mini Hinch project really has been so special to me and so memorable. Before I show you what’s in the collection I just wanted to say thank you to F&F and of course thank you to every single one of my followers for making opportunities like these possible,” Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, lovingly wrote on her Instagram Stories.

32-year-old Sophie then goes on to share snippets and sneak peeks at her brand new kids range, which features everything from muslins, bedding and blankets to sleepsuits, babygrows, co-ords and dungarees.

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

“Rompers, dungarees, pyjamas… and so much more! We’ve got cashmere sets at an incredible price which is a first ever for supermarkets,” Sophie added.

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

Many items in the collection seem to follow a gender neutral theme and colour palette, however, there are a few items that seem to be more stylised, including this darling little turquoise romper which pairs with a matching long sleeved white top.

Another one of our favourite sets would have to be this gorgeous teal jumper with a sweet bunny rabbit design, that you can pair with a comfy pair of tan joggers, costing €15/£12.

Credit: instagram.com/mrshinchhome

Making sure to add plenty of personal touches, the Mini Hinch range also features super cute plush toys, with one teddy in particular boasting a striking resemblance to the beloved Hinch dog, Henry.

According to Mrs Hinch, Tesco are having “an amazing Baby Event so you can get 25% off selected lines in store until the 22nd of August.” Therefore, you might want to move fast if anything in this lovely little range has taken your fancy!