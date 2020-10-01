Mrs. Hinch shares nifty tanning hack for the launch of her memoir

Fans of Mrs. Hinch, the Queen of Clean, have been eagerly awaiting the launch of her personal memoir, Mrs. Hinch: This Is Me, which is out in shops today.

To celebrate her big launch day, Sophie Hinchliffe will be appearing on ITV’s This Morning, for an interview to talk all about her latest book. In preparation of this rare TV appearance, the cleaning legend trialled a new fake tanning hack last night, and shared it with her 3.7M followers.

“I've had a shower, washed my hair, and fake tanned as well. I'm also trying to find some kind of outfit to wear tomorrow. I'll update you all in the morning… but it's such a big day, I feel sick about it,” the mum-of-one gushed anxiously.

She then went on to explain the fake tanning sack hack which she discovered. “Once you've fake tanned before bed you get inside an old single bedsheet, and get in it as mad as it sounds, and get into bed as normal and sleep in it.”

“It stops any fake tan getting on your bed sheets or anything. This was only £8 from eBay this single bedsheet, so I'll try it and let you know how I get on! If it works, amazing!”

After jumping inside her new tanning sack, and settling into bed, Mrs. Hinch then went on to tell us how hilarious her husband found the whole ordeal. “I just got into bed and Jamie said "Why am I in bed with a sack?” the 30-year-old said, laughing.

“Guys it's working though! I'm cracking up!” she added, before warning her husband, “No cuddles tonight hun! If the sacks out I'm out! Good night everyone.”

Waking up quite early this morning on the day of her memoir launch, Mrs. Hinch admitted, “I feel so nervous, I’ve been awake since 4:10.” However, the cleaning guru needn’t have worried at all, as she then went on to share a screenshot of the amazon best seller list, with Mrs. Hinch: This Is Me at the number one slot.