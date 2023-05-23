Mrs Hinch shares insight into ‘perfect’ party for son’s birthday

Mrs Hinch has shared a look into the birthday party she held to celebrate her son Lennie turning two years old.

The cleaning influencer posted a sweet tribute for little Lennie as she opened up about the ‘perfect’ party for her toddler.

Sophie took to Instagram to post snaps of her and Len during the celebration where he could be seen having a great time as he played with farm-themed toys and looked delighted by his two-tier farm cake, complete with their dog and alpacas.

Penning a sweet tribute to her youngest child, Hinchliffe wrote, “Lennie Turns 2. Happy birthday our darling Len”.

“Thank you for the best morning Cuddles, Kisses and Giggles every single day. Mummy and Daddy Love You… TWO Infinity & Beyond Baby”.

She then delved into the details of the birthday party, explaining that the location suited both of her sons as they don’t love loud and busy parties.

“I also just want to say a MASSIVE thank you to some incredible small businesses below. Neither Ron or Len have EVER been fans of loud musical birthday parties or games”.

“I can never get them to sit down for more than two minutes, they run off, onto the next thing, normally to play with something completely non party related and it puts me on edge so much”.

The mum-of-two continued, “So when I came across @littlecitychelmsford I had to try it! I had everything crossed this would work for us. And oh my gosh it was more than I could have ever hoped for! It was PERFECT!”.

“They all played their hearts away for 5 hours straight. All used their amazing imagination to free play the way they love to, they went from one set up to the next with ease, no loud music, no set routine of having to join in every game”.

“They just played freely, all at their own pace. Even us adults managed to sit down at tables and have food and drink whilst the kids played away!” she said before closing off with, “That never happens for me at kids parties. So THANK YOU for making the day simply perfect for Lennie, all the children, my family and my friends”.

Many of Mrs Hinch’s fans headed to the comments to wish Lennie a happy birthday and to commend the lovely party. “Awww love him looks like he’s had the most amazing day, birthday the cake is beautiful”, wrote one fan.

A second fan said, “Happy Birthday Len! What a gorgeous boy! Love love love the Kidzania style set up! What a brilliant idea! I’ve never seen this at a party before”.

“Happy Birthday Lennie! Glad you had the best day! Your party sounds amazing”, added a third.