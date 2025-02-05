Mrs Hinch shares adorable pregnancy photoshoot for third child

Mrs Hinch is celebrating the imminent arrival of her third child!

Cleaning guru Sophie Hinchliffe is preparing to welcome another baby boy into her family, alongside her husband Jamie.

Sophie – who also goes by the nickname Mrs Hinch – announced last November that she is expecting her third child, who will be joining her two boys Ronnie (5) and Lennie (3).

Now, as she inches closer to her due date, Sophie has chosen to mark her emotional pregnancy with a beautiful photoshoot!

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post two sweet snaps from her photoshoot at home. The first showcases the expectant mum cradling her bare bump, while the second sees Sophie joined by her adorable dog, Henry.

“DIY Baby month ‘photo shoot’, if you’ve watched my story today guys you’ll know why me and Jamie have only just stopped laughing!” Sophie exclaimed in her caption, before going on to detail how her at-home photoshoot didn’t go to plan.

“An Amazon ‘backdrop sheet’ and a camera roll of fails later, we did manage to capture these and we definitely have memories behind these pictures that’s for sure,” she teased.

“As for my Henry, who turns 10 this year, I am so pleased he joined me. But now, it’s time for the final baby prep…” Sophie reflected, before going on to pen a message to her unborn son.

“We can’t wait to meet you this month baby boy, especially your big brothers. Thank you everyone for following yet another chapter to our crazy story, all the best, always,” she added.

Following her sweet bump update, many of Sophie’s fellow famous faces have since been commenting their support.

“Stunning!” replied former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke.

“Awww Sophie this is amazing,” wrote Geordie Shore alum Vicky Pattison.

“Beautiful,” added Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

Sophie announced her pregnancy on November 3, seven months after the sudden passing of her father.

“Ronnie and Lennie's Baby Brother, our Baby Boy No.3. Joining us in 2025. The 3 Musketeers,” she wrote at the time.