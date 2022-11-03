Mrs Hinch reveals sweet reason why son Ron likes to ‘play schools’

Cleaning expert Sophie Hinchliffe, better known to her fans as Mrs Hinch, has shared an exciting moment for her son Ronnie.

Previously, the mum-of-two has been open about her son’s delayed speech and shares updates on his speech therapy and milestones he has hit over time. She encourages other parents to remember, “It’s okay to grow in your own time, it’s ok to do things at your own pace, and in your own unique way, life IS a journey, it’s not a race”

Sophie has now announced a ‘wow moment’ that her son had while at nursery and revealed the cute reason he now loves to 'play schools'. Sharing a lovely photo of Ronnie smiling from ear to ear while standing at a whiteboard to her 4.6M Instagram followers she wrote, “A huge wow moment for our Ron. I keep reading this over and over again”.

“I love how much Ron is really trying to write recently and then read it back to me. He also loves to play schools now”.

Revealing that her son loves to read what he writes to Sophie, she continued, “When he comes home, he has to be teacher and I sit on the mat with my legs crossed”.

The 32-year-old then shared a snap of a message she received from Ron’s nursery. It reads, “This afternoon Ronnie asked “write on board please”. He enjoyed making lots of different coloured marks on the board and he wrote a number 6”.

“We then asked him to write a number 6 again and a number 1 and he did this independently, he had the biggest smile on his face and was so proud, amazing Ronnie! :)”.

Credit: Instagram

What a wonderful achievement for Ronnie!

In the past, Mrs Hinch has been honest about fears she had for her three-year-old’s speech development and revealed Ron’s delayed speech made her worry about ever hearing him talk.

“There was one point not that long ago that I was so scared that I would never get to hear his little voice, even just one word… When I realised that even without the few incredible words we do have now, we had our own little way of communicating anyway so it no longer mattered”.