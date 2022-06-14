Mrs Hinch opens up about worries she had for son Ronnie

Cleaning expert Mrs Hinch has opened up about worries she had for Ronnie and how she helped to ‘stop herself from panicking’ when it came to his delayed speech.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram stories to share her honest thoughts about her son’s development. With a video of Ronnie colouring and saying the name of each colour he uses Sophie wrote, “I can’t believe our Ron is 3 next week guys, there was one point not that long ago that I was so scared that I would never get to hear his little voice, even just one word”.

She continued, “But it was there all along. He was never ignoring you, he was just waiting for you to enter his world instead of you bringing him into yours”.

“God thank you for the most caring and precious little boy”.

After receiving a message from a fan asking when Ronnie started talking, the 32-year-old gave some advice for parents that are going through the same experience as she did with her eldest son.

She penned, “Hello, I’ll never say ‘stop worrying’ because it’s impossible. I’m with you. But what I will say is I threw that ‘milestone book’ out the window and it was the best step I made”.

“Ronnie is his own little person, in his own beautiful world, doing things in his own time”.

The cleaning hack guru went on to say, “Also when I realised that even without the few incredible words we do have now, we had our own little way of communicating anyway so it no longer mattered. I understood him and so my panicking stopped”.

“Please know that with or without words… it will always work because you are all he needs in life right now”.

“Ronnie has taught me more than anyone in the world, and his little world is the most beautiful place I’ve seen. We know our children beyond any book or any tick on some ‘form’, and I certainly wouldn’t change our journey for the world. Sending you lots of love. Keep going mama x”.

Mrs Hinch has opened up in the past about Ronnie’s speech and has called out unkind messages and comments she’s received about his development saying, “Comparison is the thief of joy”.

Sophie welcomed Ronnie into the world in June 2019 with husband Jamie Hinchliffe and the couple went on to have a second son, Lennie, in May 2021.