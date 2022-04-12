Mrs Hinch shares meaningful moment between her sons

The cleaning expert took to Instagram to share a cute snap of her two boys, Ronnie (2) and Lennie (11 months) after having what she describes as a “special day” for the family.

The post, shared to her 4.4m followers, was captioned, “For the first time Ronnie said “Lennie” and never have I felt an emotion like it. To some this may be the “norm” but for us as a family it means the whole world and more”.

“The last year has been a journey I can’t even begin to explain, but what I do know is it’s okay to grow in your own time, it’s ok to do things at your own pace, and in your own unique way, life IS a journey, it’s not a race”.

“We love you Roo, We love you Lennie forever and ever and always”.

What a great achievement for little Ronnie!

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to share their kind messages of support for the 32-year-old and her sons. One wrote, “This is AMAZING!!! I’m so so happy for you all! Well done Ronnie! We’re so proud of you”.

A second added, “This is such a beautiful post. Well done Ronnie. The pics are fab, they look like they are having the best time”.

Laura Belibin, also known as Knee Deep In Life on Instagram, left a comment for Sophie as well. She penned, “So so amazing. I have 2 boys, so vastly different to each other and learning at very different paces in completely different ways. I can relate to this feeling. Gorgeous boys xx”.

Mrs Hinch has always been very transparent about her children, and has commented multiple times on Ronnie’s development and people’s negative opinions on it.

In a previous post she shared a photo of Ronnie with the caption, “Comparison is the thief of joy”. She went on to say, “to those people following me that are not supportive of others and are only here to criticise and find faults in other people… Please STOP and put your energy elsewhere”.